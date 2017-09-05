Awareness prog on Govt schemes

IMPHAL, Sep 4: 12 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) conducted an awareness programme on Government schemes at Tengnoupal and other villages of Tengnoupal Sub Division yesterday, conveyed PRO IGAR (S) in a press release.

The lecture was aimed at spreading awareness on various schemes started by the Central Government so that locals can derive maximum benefits from these. A total of 200 persons including 115 males and 95 females were given a brief of 38 schemes being executed by the Central Govtrnment. Authorities of all concerned villages were also present during the programme, it said.