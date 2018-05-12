Awareness prog on voluntary blood donation at RIMS

IMPHAL, May 11: College of Nursing, RIMS in collaboration with Department of Immunohematology & Blood Transfusion (IHBT), RIMS under the sponsorship of State Blood Cell, NHM, Manipur organised an awareness programme on voluntary blood donation in the college premises today.

Professor A Barindra Sharma, Head, IHBT and Prof A Jamuna Devi, Principal, College of Nursing spoke on the needs and importance of the supreme act of blood donation.

They asserted that blood donation is definitely a noble act and many hospitals constantly require blood for several purposes. This makes the idea of blood donation a noble gesture as it provides life-saving help to people and patients. On an average, human body contains approximately 4 to 5 liters blood that can be donated after every third month for men and every fourth month for women.

The programme is being organized in connection with the observance of Nurses Week, 2018 wherein nurses all over the world remember the contribution of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

A voluntary blood donation camp will be organised on May 15 at 10 am and in this regard the hospital requested all the volunteers to donate blood on this occasion. The awareness programme was attended by faculty members, students and staff of the College of Nursing, RIMS.