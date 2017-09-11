Awareness programme on gender and criminal justice system held

Imphal, Sep 10: The Women Action for Development organised a one-day awareness program on “Gender and Criminal Justice System” at the Progressive Youth Club, Sagolmang today.

In the programme, experts presented several papers related to the topic ranging from gender to the division of labour. Md Kayamuddin presented a topic on Patriarchy, Namram Roshan on Gender, Ms Begum on Gender-based Violence, Malemnganba Laishram on Gender Role Access, Control and Division of Labour, Thokchom Kiran on Reproductive Health, Richard on Women Empowerment and T Shadishkanta on Criminal Justice System respectively.

The programme was aimed to make the people aware on why the violence against is increasing in the state, what the root causes of the violence are and what steps need to be taken up by the people in order to mitigate the violence against women.

All the speakers drew the attention of the participants by highlighting the existing facts on violence, and the roles which the law enforcing departments, prosecutors, the interpreters like the judiciary should take on related matters.

The programme was attended by ward member Bishurani, women folks of the area and village elders.