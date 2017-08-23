Awareness programme held

IMPHAL, Aug 22: As part of All India Parthenium Week celebration which ended today, scientist of Life Sciences Department, Manipur University, organized a one day awareness programme at North Point Higher Secondary School, Khabam Lamkhai. Principal of the school, Oinam Rajendro Singh and vice-principal Zephyr Ng attended the programme as chief guest and president respectively.

Professor N Irabanta Singh, Principal Investigator of “ Biological based integrated management of Parthenium in context of health, environment and biodiversity” was the main speaker.

He spoke about the Parthenium menace in NE in context of health (Human and Livestock), environment and biodiversity. He elaborated on how Parthenum could be removed from State of Manipur.

He also informed that Mexican Beetle (Zygogramma biocolorata) and Cassia tora (Thounam macha) could be used for controlling Parthenium.

After the programme, the Professor and his staff released Zygogramma bicolorata along the National Highway. About 300 students participated in the awareness programme.