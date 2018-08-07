Awareness programme held

Thoubal: Unified Rural Development Organization (URDO) Kairembikhok in association with Blank Bank and Transfusion Unit, District Hospital Thoubal conducted one day awareness programme on the theme “Role of Voluntary Blood Donor” at Kairembikhok Awang Leikai on August 3.

The programme was attended by Dr Dorendro Singh, Medical officer Blood Bank Thoubal, Irom Romichan Singh, social worker and Laishram Khogen, upa pradhan Wangbal Gram Panchayat as presidium members.