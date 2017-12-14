Awareness seminar organised

IMPHAL, Dec 13: CSIR-Central Leather Reseach Institute, Chennai and CSIR-NEIST branch Laboratory, Imphal, under the aegis of CSIR, MSME and DST, Government of India, organised an awareness seminar on Design and Development of Innovative Leahter Lifestyle Products in Combination with Ethnic Textile Material and Natural fibres of North Eastern Part of India for Self Sustainability and Socio-Economic Development of Local Population and MSME Sector, at CSIR-NEIST Branch Laboratory, Lamphelpat, today.

Former member, Steering Committee, NER Vision 2020, DoNER, Professor N Mohendro Singh, Head SPDC, CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute Chennai, Dr K Krishnaraj, Director of Manipur Science and Technology Council Takyelpat, Th Surendranath Singh, Director of Institute of Cooperative Management Lamphelpat, Dr N Ranjana Devi, Deputy Director in-charge, MSME Institutes Takyelpat, D Mitra and Principal Scientist, CSIR-NEIST Branch Laboratory Lamphelpat, Dr H Birkumar Singh attneded the event as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.