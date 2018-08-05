AZSU condemns alleged threats by NSCN-IM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4: Alleging that armed cadres of NSCN-IM led by one Deputy Kilonser Thailik @ Jewel threatened student leaders and tried to disrupt election process of Zeliangrong Students’ Union, Tamenglong district on August 3, the All Zeliangrong Students’ Union (AZSU) has decried that such intimidation, disturbance and interference by the NSCN/GPRN (IM) which has been engaging in peace negotiation with the Govt of India was never expected.

The student leaders who were in charge of the election process held at Circuit House, Tamenglong district headquarters were also asked by the NSCN-IM cadres to immediately go back, AZSU alleged while strongly condemning the same undue intimidation and interference.

According to a press release issued by AZSU vice-president Z Hulangbou Newmai, the Deputy Kilonser even strongly warned the students’ leaders saying that consequences would be worse in case the election was held in defiance of the warning.

Meddling into the affairs of the Zeliangrong students organization by taking advantage of the peace talk was never expected and it may spoil the peaceful atmosphere, it said.

The NSCN/GPRN (IM) armed cadres also instigated some confused and irresponsible individuals to disrupt the peaceful holding of the said election, it said.

It is quite surprising and simultaneously disgusting that the NSCN/GPRN (IM) which is engaged in political negotiation with the Govt. of India to bring a peaceful settlement for the Naga people has been trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, specially in Zeliangrong areas.

Threatening the student leaders and interfering into the affairs of students is nothing but obstruction of educational progress in Zeliangrong society and also an act to suppress the fundamental rights of the students, further AZSU.

The Zeliangrong students leaders did not react to the situation to maintain the peaceful atmosphere but it should not be construed as their weakness, it said.

Despite the situation, the election was held to elect a new batch of office bearers, it conveyed. The authority concerned should intervene so that such disturbance from a group which is in a peace process does not recur.