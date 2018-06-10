Backed by peeved employees, JAC to carry on strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 9: Even though Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF), Manipur Secretariat Services Association (MSSA) and Manipur State Pensioners Union (MSPU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Government yesterday on the demand of 7th Pay and called off their agitation with immediate effect, several employees’ unions which are not agreeable to the deal today held a meeting with the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO and discussed further course of action.

JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO general secretary Laitonjam Biken said that the JAC together with employees’ associations of more than 100 Government offices would launch more intensified modes of agitation which would certainly give a severe blow to the Government.

He said that the JAC has been urging the State Government to address their 22-point charter of demands which includes implementation of the 7th Pay since a long time back.

The JAC had held four rounds of meeting with the Chief Minister on the charter of demands and the Chief Minister sought three months’ time on the demand of 7th Pay.

However, in the meantime, the State Government issued warrant of arrest and show cause notice to the office bearers of the JAC as if they are criminals, he said.

Contending that the 14th Finance Commission’s award has enough money for implementation of the 7th Pay, Biken questioned the whereabouts of the Rs 35,000 crore awarded by the 14th Finance Commission.

Categorically stating that the employees cannot wait for the 15th Finance Commission, the JAC secretary general reiterated that the 7th Pay should be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016. The corresponding arrears can be negotiated whether they should be deposited against GPF accounts or not.

Many employees’ union have expressed strong disapproval of the MoU signed by MGSF, MSSA and MSPU with the State Government yesterday.

The matter was discussed between the employees’ unions and the JAC’s executive council and core committee today.

The meeting resolved to further intensify the ongoing agitation and sustain it until the 7th Pay is implemented with immediate effect.

Details of the next course of agitation would be finalised at a meeting of the JAC’s executive council and core committee scheduled tomorrow, Biken said.

Council of Teachers’ Association (COTA), Manipur Electricity Employees’ Union and All Manipur Drivers’ and Technicians’ Association were among the employees’ unions which held a meeting with the JAC’s executive council and core committee today.

According to the MoU signed yesterday, benefits of the 7th Pay Commission would be extended to the State Government employees and pensioners with effect from April 1, 2019 while the 7th Pay benefits with revised allowances would be paid in cash with effect from April 1, 2020.

Allowances from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 would be deposited to GPF accounts at the pre-revised rate as per the MoU.