Badminton court inaugurated in Moreh

Our Correspondent
Tengnoupal, Aug 18 : Kangambam Jadumani, social worker has inaugurated a wooden floor badminton court of the Indo Myanmar Badminton Association located at Moreh Ward No 7.
The inaugural function which was followed by a friendly match between the representatives of India and Myanmar, was also attended by M Thoiba, president, Meitei Council Moreh; Letkhohao Vaiphei, OC Moreh PS and H Romio, SDC Moreh as dignitaries. The chief guest of the function, Kangabam Jadumani also expressed that installation of such facility would surely boost the ties between the two countries.

