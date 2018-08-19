Badminton court inaugurated in Moreh

Our Correspondent

Tengnoupal, Aug 18 : Kangambam Jadumani, social worker has inaugurated a wooden floor badminton court of the Indo Myanmar Badminton Association located at Moreh Ward No 7.

The inaugural function which was followed by a friendly match between the representatives of India and Myanmar, was also attended by M Thoiba, president, Meitei Council Moreh; Letkhohao Vaiphei, OC Moreh PS and H Romio, SDC Moreh as dignitaries. The chief guest of the function, Kangabam Jadumani also expressed that installation of such facility would surely boost the ties between the two countries.