Bail plea rejected

IMPHAL, Sep 15: Special Court POCSO Imphal West rejected the bail application filed by a 55 year old rape accused who is the chowkidar of Junior High School today and instead remanded him to judicial custody till September 29.

The accused, Mayengbam Sonamani of Haorung Khunou, was produced before the Court with a prayer for further judicial remand.

In the meantime, the accused also filed bail application through his legal aid counsel.

During the hearing, Additional PP submitted that the charges levelled against the accused is under section 10 of POCSO Act for committing aggravated sexual assault upon a minor student (aged around 6 years) of the school where he works as a chowkidar.

The APP further submitted that the statement of the minor victim was recorded under section 161 and 164 CrPC, and the victim clearly stated that the accused touched her private parts while also making her touch his as well.

Due to the presence of sufficient prime facie evidence against the accused, the APP prayed for remanding the accused to further judicial custody.

On the other hand Sonamani’s counsel submitted that the accused is an aged person working as a cook cum chowkidar as well as a substitute teacher of the high school.

He is a married person having five children and the allegations against him are baseless and concocted.

Due to the allegations levelled against him, he even tried to commit suicide by taking poison due to which he was hospitalized. He was also referred to a psychiatric doctor of RIMS, the counsel submitted and explained that the accused is still receiving treatment and prayed for granting bail.

After going through all the materials on record, the Court decided that it found sufficient prima facie evidence against the rape accused and accordingly dismissed the bail petition filed by him.

The Court further remanded the accused to 15 days in judicial custody, till September 29.