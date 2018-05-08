Bailey bridge snaps

KAKCHING, May 7: Wangoo Thongjao, a bailey bridge above Manipur River at Wangoo which connects Sugnu and Kumbi snapped and fell into the river on Sunday at around 10 pm.

The bridge collapsed as a loaded truck (10 wheeler) carrying sand was midway crossing the bridge. The truck with registration no MN01-8853 went down with the bridge into river. The driver identified as Chongtham Shyamsundar alias Mumu (26), s/o Ch Mobi of Kairembikhok Awang Leikai Thoubal, however survived the incident. The truck was on its way to Moirang from Moreh.

Sugnu AC MLA K Ranjit Singh, PWD Bridge Section SE-I P Birkumar, EE P Kishorekumar, AE-II Y Rajnish and other officials have visited the site and taken stock of the incident today.

Speaking to media persons at the site, K Ranjit Singh confirmed that he has contacted the Works Minister over the incident and said that the repairing works of the bridge will start from Tuesday. The 190 feet (approx) long bailey bridge was constructed in place of a RCC bridge in 2013. The truck is yet to be retrieved from the river.