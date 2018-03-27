BAKHE to meet NYVA in final of Mini Boys Volleyball Tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 26 : BAKHE, Lamphel Sanakeithel are going to meet NYVA, Naorem in the final showdown of the 1st State Level Mini Boys Volleyball Tournament being organised by Social Development Institute under the supervision of All Manipur Volleyball Association at volleyball court of Ishok Awang Leikai

In the first semi-final match of the day, BAKHE showed their upperhand registering a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 win and booked their place in the final.

The second semi-final match also had similar end as NYVA notched up a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 win to set up final clash with the Lamphel Sanakeithel side.