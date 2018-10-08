BAKHE-SDC, YDO-YMDO in Sr Men Volleyball semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 7 : The semi-final line up of the State Level Senior Volleyball Tournament 2018 being hosted by Lilong Chajing Youth Community Centre Cum Cultural Institution under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association at Chajing Pukhri Achouba Mapal have been completed today. BAKHE, Lamphel Sanakeithel will take on SDC, Samurou in the first semi-final match of the tournament tomorrow while YDO, Chongtham Kona will lock horns with YMDO, Heirangoithong in the second semi-final match.

YMDO sealed the place in the semi-final with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 win over MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal in a Group A clash.

BAKHE knocked MIKHYA out of the tournament by 25-15, 27-25, 25-20 sets in another Group A tie staged today.

In the Group B league match staged today, YDO carved out a 3-1 sets win over IGO, Oinam.

YDO conceded the first set to the Oinam side but roared back in the remaining sets to secure a 22-25, 25-16, 25-122, 25-21 win and a place in the semi-final.