IMPHAL, Jun 22 : Noted environmentalist Dr Kh Shamungou has been named by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi for the Bal Sahitya Puruskar for his poetry work Mahousa Lairembi Masaigonda Thirushi Lao, Yenglushi Lao.

Dr Shamungou is also a regular columnist of The Sangai Express (Manipuri edition) and his book is a poetic and narrative description of 91 different species of birds found in Manipur.

He was awarded the Ashangbam Minaketan Angang Nawa Sahitya Mana by the Manipur Sahitya Parishad in 2016 for the same work. Bal Puruskar Award 2018 would be handed over to Dr Kh Shamungou on November 14 this year and it carries Rs 50,000 in cash and a copper plaque.

Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi has selected Tongbram Amarjit too for the Yuva Puruskar for his poetry work Loubukki Manam. Yuva Puruskar too carries Rs 50,000 in cash and a copper plaque.

Amarjit hails from Thanga Tongbram Leikai and he is currently working as a translator in the Manipur Legislative Assembly. He is also pursuing PhD degree at Manipur University.