The ban imposed upon transfer, posting and appointment with regard to all State Government departments have been lifted with effect from today.
The Chief Secretary issued an order to this effect today and it said that the ban imposed since March 18 has been reviewed.
It further informed that all departments shall issue orders of appointment and transfer and posting with approval of the competent authority.
Ban lifted
