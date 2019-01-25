Ban on bridge work lifted

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 24 : The ban imposed since December last year on the construction work of Barak Bridge has been lifted today after direct intervention of the Tamenglong district administration.

People of Kambiron village imposed a ban on construction work of Barak Bridge on the ground that it affects their land, crops and trees, and compensation should be paid first.

A joint meeting was held today and the parties concerned arrived at an understanding, subsequent upon which the ban was lifted. The joint meeting was participated by Tamenglong DC Ravinder Singh, NHIDCL project manager L Sanjoy, BIPL project manager D Dutta, Kambiron village chairman Kakaodai Gangmei, Kambiron village land owner Lungbidi Gonmei and ATL (AE) SK Surjit.

The meeting came to an agreement that BIPL would pay compensation at a mutually agreed rate to affected villagers within 15 days and the affected villagers would not approach customary/village court or pei or law Courts, conveyed a source.

Meanwhile, repairing of Irang Bridge which began yesterday was completed today and the bridge was re-opened at around 5.30 pm.