IMPHAL, Dec 24: Various CSOs of the State have put a ban on festivities or entertainment activities in light of the coming Class X (HSLC) examination and Class XII (HSE) examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) respectively.

The ban was enforced by a joint committee formed by MSF, DESAM, SUK, AMSU, AIMS, AISF, SSUM, AMMIK, Film Forum, Shumang Leela Council, AMSSA and AMSGO, Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the co convenor of the joint committee (known as Joint Committee of Restriction of Entertainment programmes) Dhananjoy said that in view of the two approaching major examinations, the joint committee will enforce a ban on all entertainment activities or programme like Thabal Chongba, from January 29 next year.

However, the ban will not cover the period of practical examinations, the co-convenor said adding that all festivities or entertainment activities can resume from the evening of the day the examinations end. On the other hand, Dhananjoy continued that any Thabal Chongba event, other than during Yaoshang period, will be banned as well.