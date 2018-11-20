Bandh along NH-2 hits vehicular movement

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 19: The indefinite bandh imposed along National Highway 2, Imphal-Dimapur road, immensely affected normal life in Sekmai bazar apart from impacting the transportation along the National Highway.

Following the expiry of the deadline given by Sekmai Protection Committee, Sekmai Scheduled Caste Development Committee and Advance Women Society Awang Sekmai to the State Government, a large number of locals came out on the National Highway and blocked the road from early morning today, demanding an unconditional apology from Lamshang MLA S Rajen towards the people of Sekmai.

Shops, market sheds and other business establishments in Sekmai area remained closed due to the bandh.

From the morning, a large number of bandh supporters come out to the middle of the National Highway and blocked the traffic movement along the road.

The bandh supporters also put large stones, tree branches and other objects in the middle of the road to prevent passage of vehicles.

Passengers and other private vehicles plying along the National Highway from Senapati, Kangpoki, Mao, Dimapur and Guwahati remained off the road due to the bandh, while some passenger vehicles were left stranded.

Sekmai police personnel were also seen deployed at various locations to prevent any kind of unwanted incident. There has been no report of any unwanted incidents due to the bandh till the time of filing this report.