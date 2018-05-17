Bandh backed

Imphal, May 16 : The Uyumpokpi GP United Club’s Organisation has asserted that it will fully support the JAC Against the Unnatural Shifting of District Hospital, Imphal East, Sagolmang and the 36 hours bandh that has been called.

To oppose the decision of the State Government to shift the Imphal East District Hospital even after the foundation stone was laid at Sagolmang, the JAC was formed, said the Uyumpokpi GP United Clubs’ Organisation in a statement.