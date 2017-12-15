Bandh called

Chandel: Chandel Naga People’s Organisation has notified that a total bandh has been called on from December 15 midnight in Chandel district. Pallel to Chandel and Pallel to Moreh road will be closed said a statement issued by the organization.

The bandh is in response to the failure of the State Government to remove commandos from Chandel district. An ultimatum was served to the State Government on December 11 to remove the commandos from the district before midnight of December 14. The bandh will be relaxed for medical, PHED, schools, pre-planned programmes(with proof) the statement said.