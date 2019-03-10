Bandh cripples normal life

IMPHAL, Mar 10: The 36 hours general strike imposed by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) demanding the inclusion of Meitei/ Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe list, crippled normal life in the State capital today.

Effects of the general strike, which began from 6 pm yesterday, were seen along the important and major roads of the State capital.

During the general strike, inter district and inter State transport service, of both light and heavy vehicles, remained suspended and only a few private vehicles for medical and religious activities were found plying along the roads

Khwairamband Ima Keithel, Temporary market shed, Paona Keithel, Thangal Keithel and the business establishments located in the heart of the city remained close.

Petrol pumps, Cinema halls and shops located in different parts of the capital also remained closed during the strike.

On the other hand, women vendors of Khwairamband Ima Keithel blocked traffic movement in front of Ima Keithel by blocking and sitting in the middle of the road while general strike supporters also came out from their respective localities and blocked traffic movement.

Heavy security measures were seen taken up by the State Government and police personnel were seen deployed in every important junction of the State capital and in the Keithel areas.

There are no reports of any unwanted incident during the 36 hours general strike called by STDCM.