Bandh in Barak Valley over Citizenship Bill

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Oct 23: Assam Indigenous People Protection Committee (AIPPC), Manipuri Youths Front of Assam, Kaishak Mukti Anagram Samiti, Assam Yuba Parishad, Manipur Youth Committee, Muslim Development Council and other organisation today endorsed the 12-hour Assam shutdown called against the Centre’s bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with bandh in and around Barak Valley.

Speaking to media persons, AIPPC general secretary Seram Herajit denounced the BJP led Government in Centre and Assam.

“The Bill is challenging the rights and identity of the indigenous people. The Bill aims at providing citizenship to Budhist, Hindus, Sikhs migrants…..but Why not provide citizenship to Muslims?,” he questioned the Government condemning the Citizenship Bill.

AIPPC president Manmohan Barman, Tomij Uddin Laskar, Tiken Singha, Sanathoi Devi, Rukon Uddin, Maruk Brolaskar and other members and locals took part in the protest.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014. (with inputs from NDTV)