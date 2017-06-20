Bandh threat

IMPHAL, Jun 19: A meeting of All Manipur Nupi Marup, Khurai Area committee held today at Khurai Sajor Leikai has decided to impose bandh along Imphal-Ukhrul road if the authority concerned fails to renovate/repair the road stretch from Lamlong bazar to Chairenthong at the earliest.

A statement issued by All Manipur Nupi Marup, Khurai Area secretary N Premila Devi said that it is very unfortunate that the demand made by the organisation since the previous Govt’s regime for upgradation of the road stretch from Lamlong bazar to Jail to a four-lane has been neglected.

Other than filling some potholes, no major repairing work was done even prior to the recent visit of the present CM to Ukhrul.

As the condition of the road becomes worse, numerous accidents have taken places along the road. Besides, it caused untold hardships to roadside vendors, it said.

The meeting today was attended by Ng Hemantakumari, Y Ibetombi and Khomdon Devi as the presidium members, it added.