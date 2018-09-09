Bandhs-blockades as dissent & survival of the laziest

Free Thinker

Someone says that dissent is the safety valve of democracy. We have enough of it. Bandhs, blockades, shut-downs, strikes, rallies, sit-in-protests, and hunger-strikes (we still hold the record on longest hunger strike) are expressions of our dissidence on many issues. In a way these never-ending demurrals turn ourselves lazy, lethargic and slumberous. A recent study suggests that for the best long term evolutionary strategy of living species is to remain lazy and sluggish. According to this study Darwinian metaphor ‘survival of the fittest’ may now be replaced with ‘survival of the laziest’.

A few days back I came across an article which says that laziness is the foundation for survival. According to a study in Kansas University, if you love lying in the bed and doing nothing, then fear nothing, nature will really favor you. The research ultimately finds that evolution favors the survival of the laziest. This said research study covers many many years from the mid Pliocene to the 21st century analyzing the metabolic rate of about 300 species including humans.

The study ultimately reveals that higher the metabolic rates mean higher chance of extinction.

Dr Strotz who was part of the study maintained that “we found a difference for mollusk species that have gone extinct some 5 million years ago and ones that are still around today.

Those that have gone extinct tend to have higher metabolic rates than those that are still living.

Those that have lower energy maintenance requirements seem more likely to survive than those organisms with higher metabolic rates.”

Another complimentary finding says that those who sleep well can perform better physically and mentally. Schools in California are not open till 8.30 in the morning so that their youngsters have a good sleep. The study indicates that children who had a longer time in bed were healthier and more likely to graduate. The study further corroborated that great sleep lowers depression, anxiety level, perform better in exams, encounter fewer accidents on road etc. At the same time the international organizations including the UN have started giving importance to human happiness index. The more you remain happy there is a greater chance of living longer. The Nordic countries regularly appear at the top of an annual list of the world’s happiest nations. Even for our neighbor Bhutan, the happiness index is one of the highest in the world. Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Bhutan – their happiness index is pretty high, even though they are not so materially advanced as compared to the richest countries of the world. Opposition is not only needed for democracy, it is indispensible for the survival of a society.

Any society which wipes out dissidents has only succeeded in eradicating itself. We cannot have totalitarian system where dissent is disseminated.

A sustainable society can be formed from practices of tolerable disagreements and differences. Otherwise we will be heading towards conflicts and violence.

A man stood half-naked in front of the White House and was calling all kinds of names to the President of the USA, that is of course a form of dissent though indecent. Our dissent must be decent and non-violent so that the public opinion (world opinion) is driven in our favor, just as Gandhiji did during all his struggles for justice.

There are many benefits of our dissenting behaviors like bandhs and blockades; they save a lot of petrol and diesel as the vehicles/motor-bikes remain off the road & also control air and noise pollution.

Children are happy because the schools remain closed. Employees are also in a relaxed mood as the work pressure is less as punctuality is not compelling. These are really good for health.

Most of the people take rest at home during bandhs and blockades; they eat and sleep or watch movies, play cards, indulge in gossip, do sun-bathing etc. (increases happiness and well-being). Small shops and local eateries in the interiors do brisk business thus helping local petty business. Netizens are more active and elative as they remain in touch with their near and dear ones thereby improving love and affection.

Bandh or blockade organizers feel satisfied and happy when they see no one on the road (assuming people’s support).

Procreation and reproduction activity is also perhaps augmented during this period. It is extremely necessary because we need more people to encounter humongous population.

Bandhs in the valley and Blockades in the Hills – that has been the bonding; whether we have interchanged it now? Anyways both are useful.

In any case they trigger laziness, sluggishness, euphoria and happiness which are crucial for our unending survival as human beings on earth.