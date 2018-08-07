Bandhs lined up in hill dists 36 hrs bandh called at Kpi

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Aug 6 : Unable to tolerate further the alleged repeated failure of the BJP led Government to empower Kangpokpi district wholly, the civil society organizations of Kangpokpi district have decided to impose a 36 hour total shutdown in the entire district from 6 am of August 9 till 6 pm the next day.

The unanimous decision to impose the 36 hours total shutdown came after various CSOs of the district including all units of KSO, Kuki Women Union, Zillai (Vaiphei Students’ Association), Gangte Students’ Organization, Kangpokpi District Chiefs Association, Motbung Women Union, United Welfare Committee, Gorkha Students’ Union, etc. under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi district held a joint meeting at the office of KSO, Sadar Hills.

Earlier, the civil society organizations of Kangpokpi district had also on several occasions called a total shutdown over the same reason but withdrew after the State Government assured to fulfil its demand. The charter of demands of the CSOs Kangpokpi district include all development for Kangpokpi district to be implemented by DC Kangpokpi; salaries of all Govt. employees to be implemented by DC Kangpokpi; rationalizing of police jurisdiction of Kangpokpi district; complete DDO power to SP Kangpokpi; SP reserve line for SP Kangpokpi; DEO power to DC Kangpokpi; return of all utilized teachers under ZEO Kangpokpi and no further implementation of inter- district utilization.

It also included upgrading Sub Treasury office to Treasury office; full functioning of CMO Office and district hospital; resolving land encroachment issue at Haraothel; full functioning of all SDO blocks; full functioning of CHC Saikul and complete and full functioning of DRDA Kangpokpi district.

Speaking to media persons after the joint meeting, Thangminlen Kipgen, spokesperson of CSOs Kangpokpi said that things have come to such a pass that the people of Kangpokpi have to resort to an extreme form of agitation to remind the Government of its earlier assurance.

He continued that the joint meeting of all the CSOs Kangpokpi expressed dissatisfaction with the State Government over its failure to fulfil its promises.

Considering the repeated betrayal beyond tolerance the civil society organizations had after weighty deliberation decided to impose the 36 hours total shutdown in Kangpokpi district from 6 am of August 9 till 6 pm of August 10, said Thangminlen Kipgen.

He further said that all Government institutes, business establishments, educational institutions will be completely closed during the total shutdown while all form of vehicles including inter-district and inter-State passengers vehicles will halt. While exempting medical and media fraternity from the purview of the total shutdown, the CSOs Kangpokpi warned that if the State Government fails to respond even after the total shutdown they will resort to extreme form of stir.