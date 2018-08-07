Bandhs lined up in hill dists ATSUM, ANSAM, KSO call 48 hrs strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 6: Appealing the agitators in Manipur University (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) to review their stand and restore normal academic atmosphere in the university within two days, ATSUM has announced today that they will impose a 48 hour total shutdown from the midnight of August 8 in all hill districts of the State together with KSO and ANSAM.

Addressing a press meet held today at ATSUM office located inside the premises of Adimjati Complex, Imphal, the tribunal general of the students’ organization Joseph R Hmar conveyed that the decision was taken during a joint meeting of ATSUM, KSO-GHQ and ANSAM which was held today at the office of ATSUM.

He went on to state that the three students’ organizations have unanimously resolved to call the 48 hours total shutdown if the agitators do not review their stand and allow restoration of normal academic and administrative activities in Manipur University before midnight of August 8.

He also informed that the meeting resolved to launch intensified forms of agitation after the end of the 48 hours general strike as long as the impasse in MU prevails and the university is not opened.

Asserting that students’ career is more important than agitations, the tribunal general further lamented that the repeated appeals of the three students’ organizations to both the agitators and Government to restore normalcy in the university and resume normal functions of the university were never heeded even after a Fact Finding Committee has been constituted to probe the charges levelled against the VC.

The university has been turned into a place for showing the influences and powers of some groups, he said and added that the academic career of students in the State are being spoiled as its resultant effect.

Stating that ATSUM, KSO and ANSAM are complacent with the proposal of enquiry on VC Prof AP Pandey by a Fact Finding Committee, Joseph Hmar said to let the law take its own course and punish the latter if he is found guilty.