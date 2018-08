By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 3 : With the State Government stepping up vigil along the Imphal-Dimapur highway, Imphal- Jiribam highway and at Imphal airport in the face of the final draft NRC of Assam being published, State police stationed at Imphal airport to screen arrival of non-local people detected one Bangladeshi today and turned him back. Over 40 lakh people have not been included in the Assam NRC.