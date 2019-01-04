Bank official gets two years sentence

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Special Judge, Prevention of Corruption Act, Imphal East, sentenced a former Branch Manager of United Bank of India (UBI) Jiribam branch to two years simple imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh today, for disbursing several loans and advances to fictitious and non-existent borrowers/loanees.

The sentence order was announced in an open Court today, in the presence of the convict, identified as Ngamkholun Haokip alias Ng Haokip of Hill Town, TB Road, Churachandpur.

Mentioning that the period which the convict was in police custody and judicial custody will be set aside from the sentence, the Court explained that the convict has to undergo another one year of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine within three months.

Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI, Silchar Branch, in November of 1993, lodged an FIR against the convict under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 following an official complaint, for investigation.

Ngamkholun Haokip was convicted after the Court found that the former Branch Manager conspiring with one Seijamang Singson, who pretended to be one Seitinmang Sitlhou, forged SB A/C forms and the convict sanctioned loans under SSI and RTA schemes while Seijamang withdrew the said sanctioned loans, in the names of fictitious persons as well as by impersonating existing persons.

During the course of the trial, Seitinmang was acquitted from the case after the Court found no prima facie evidence regarding his direct involvement in the case.

It may be mentioned that Ngamkholun Haokip was arrested by a team of ACB, CBI, Imphal very recently from Churachandpur district after he was declared a proclaimed absconder by the same Court.