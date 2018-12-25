IMPHAL, Dec 24: United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) Manipur State Committee has announced that due to the failure of conciliation meeting with Bank of Boroda (BOB), Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Indian Bank Association (IBA)/Government, at Mumbai on December 20 regarding the Government’s decision to merge the said banks without recovering the huge bad loans from corporate defaulters, the All India Bank strike called by UFBU on December 26 is still in effect.

A press release issued by the convenor of UFBU Manipur State Council today conveyed that the committee extends full support to the strike and as such all the Nationalised banks operating in the State will be closed on the said day.

It continued that the constituent organisations of the committee will stage a sit in protest in front of SBI Imphal Branch, MG Avenue, starting from 9.30 am on the said day.