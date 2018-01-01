Bankim wins title of Kh Anou Memorial Chess

IMPHAL, Dec 31 : N Bankim won the title of the 27th Kh Anou Memorial Chess Tournament held at Kwakeithel Boy’s Junior High School under the supervision of National arbiter, Dr RK Sanajaoba.

N Bankim and RK Apollosana secured 6 points at the end of seven rounds to finish pole position together. They also shared 25.5 points each in the progressive score and so the winner was decided through draw of lots in which N Bankim emerged the lucky winner of the open category. Yumkhaibam Yaisana won the title of the U-15 category with 5 points.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by Health Minister, L Jayantakumar, N Samarjit Singh, president, Manipur Chess Club and Sanjenbam Rashi, president Kwakeithel Chess Club as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners.

Winner of the open category, N Bankim walked away with Rs 25,000 along with trophy while the runners up, RK Apollosana was awarded Rs 15,000.

Players who finished from third to 12th positions were also awarded consolation prizes.

Kh Premananda bagged the Laishram Madhuchandra Fair Play award of the tournament worth Rs 2,200 while Kh Poireikhomba won the Laishram Dorendro Award for Most Promising Player.

Winner of the U-15 category, Yaisana was awarded Rs 3,000 along with the title trophy and Kh Aimson who finished second was awarded Rs 2,000. N Nungshithoi and GA Aerosmit who finished third and fourth were encouraged with Rs 1,000 and 500 as consolation prizes.

Altogether 96 players participated in the tournament which began from December 25.