Bantakumar claims men’s title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14 : Kh Bantakumar of Imphal East won the men’s title in the ongoing 1st State Open Ranking Table Tennis Championship (Cash Prize) 2018 organised by Kakching District Table Tennis Association (KDTTA) at Kakching Chumnang Leikai Indoor Stadium, Kakching.

Kh Bantakumar made a huge comeback to beat MPSC’s L Vikram by 4-3 sets in a very competitive final match today.

Kh Banta had a dismal start and conceded the first three sets but amended his way and came back with a never say die approach to seal a 5-11, 10-12, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 win and fetched the deserving title.

Y Lakshmipyari of Imphal East was able to claim the sub-junior girls title beating M Deepa of Thoubal by 5-2 sets in the final match staged today. Y Lakshmipyari had to concede the first and the second set before cruising to a 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 15-17, 11-4, 11-9, 11-4 victory for the ultimate title.

Elsewhere, Biren and Opendro were able to claim the veteran men doubles title by beating P Lokendro and M Surjit 11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9.