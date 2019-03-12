By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 12: A book on biodiversity filled with colourful images for kids and children, titled ‘The Banyan Tree’ was released by Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu today.

The book was released at a simple function at the Chief Secretary’s office today and the event was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest K Angami, Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Letkhogen Haokip, Commissioner M Joy and Manipur Biodiversity Board Member Secretary Dr Lokho Puni.

The book published by Manipur Biodiversity Board is written by Salam Rajesh and consists of a total of 28 pages.

The book visually tells the story of the changes that comes after a banyan tree growing on a road side and which provided shelter and shade to birds, animals and humans, is cut down.

The book also explains about the disappearance of vultures from Manipur.

According to Lokho Puni, the book published by the Board is aimed at spreading awareness and knowledge about bio-diversity among the children.