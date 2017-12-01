Barak Drift 2017 concludes

IMPHAL, Nov 30: Autocross event, “Barak Drift 2017” organised by the Adventure Tourism & Motorsports Association (ATMA) concluded yesterday at the Mini Stadium, Senapati.

Chief guest of the closing function, Lalmani Singh, ADC Senapati and guest of honour, Kamba Moses, president, NPO gave away prizes to winners of various categories.

Bento Swu of DMSC was the winner in the 1000 cc and below category while Mayang Sangtam of DMSC and Nitoka Chophy of DMSC were adjudged the 1st runner up and 2nd runner up respectively.

Bento Swu of DMSC was also the champion of above 1000cc category while Tomito Shohe of Street King Club and Nitoka Chophy of DMSC were the 1st and 2nd runners up in the same category.

In the SUV category, Dennis Assumi of DMSC was the champion while Phutolu Achumi of DMSC and Hutton Zhimomi of DMSC were the 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.