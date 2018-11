IMPHAL, Nov 27 : One of the important State festivals, the Barak Festival will be held at Mini Stadium, Senapati from December 12 to December 14, said the Naga Peoples’ Organisation in a statement today. During the three days festival, there will be Barak Voice Hunt, Musical Night, Barak Camping, Barak Marathon, Barak Trekking, Cultural Extravaganza and Traditional Games.