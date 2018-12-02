IMPHAL, Dec 1: With the Barak Festival scheduled to kick off from December 13 at Senapati, a meeting of the organising committee was held today with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair.

The meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat decided to send an expedition to the Barak River’s place of origin on December 11 as a part of the festival.

As decided at the meeting which was participated by high ranking officials of Tourism Department, Chief Minister N Biren would open the festival on December 13 and it will continue till the next day, informed a source.