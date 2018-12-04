Barak, Makru bridges likely to meet deadlines

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 3: Ongoing construction works of Barak and Makru bridges are likely to be completed within the stipulated period.

Construction of Barak and Makru bridges began last year with NHIDCL as project implementing agency and Bhartia Infra Project Limited (BIPL) as work agency under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The estimated cost of the two bridges is Rs 109 crore. The length of Barak Bridge is 154 m while Makru bridge will be 124 m long. Both the bridges will have the breadth of a standard double-lane bridge.

As per the agreement, construction work of the bridges should be completed by April next year.

This reporter went to the work sites last Saturday and interacted with BIPL Deputy General Manager (Civil) Bapi Sirkar who has been supervising the construction works.

Bapi Sirkar said that the two bridges can be constructed within the stipulated period as they have been able to complete different phases of the bridge construction work in time so far.

Saying that construction of the two bridges would be completed in March next year, Bapi Sirkar informed that boring piles has been completed for both Barak and Makru bridges.

Fitting of pile caps has been largely completed at A 1, A 2, P 1 and P 2 locations of Barak Bridge. Likewise, fitting of pile caps for Makru Bridge has been completed at two locations.

Bapi Sirkar said that they have set target of completing the work of fitting pile camps and other composite works in March next year.

If these works can be completed in March, people will see superstructures of the two bridges by the end of March, he said.

At the same time, there is also a possibility of extending the completion period of the two bridges even though they should be completed within three years as per the agreement considering bandhs, blockades and other factors which have been disturbing the construction work.

BIPL engineers were seen closely monitoring the bridge construction works at both the work sites. Adequate number of labourers are engaged and they have been working in shifts.

The engineers said that there have been no incident of threatening or abduction of labourers and officials by anti-social elements but MoRTH has reports of extortion, intimidation and abduction of labourers working on Imphal-Jiribam highway.