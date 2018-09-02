Baton changes hands at IGAR (S)

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1 : Major General KP Singh has taken over as the new IGAR (S) from Major General Virendra Singh today.

In a statement, the PRO of Assam Rifles said that Major General Virendra Singh’s nearly two years tenure saw major changes in the trajectory of Manipur’s destiny.

Beginning with the 139 days economic blockade in late 2016, Manipur since then has slowly but moved towards a more peaceful existence. The General contributed towards the same by effectively tackling insurgency and successfully working towards the identity of IGAR (S) as true ‘Friends of Manipur’.

He was also instrumental in executing a large number of substantial Civic Action Projects across the State which in turn had a positive impact towards overall development of the society, especially the remote areas, said the statement and added that with his operational vision, he executed advance deployment of troops and synergised operations resulting in enhanced security within the State and along Indo-Myanmar border.

The IG ensured synergy with political and civil hierarchy, orchestrated perception management, conceptualised comprehensive development of Manipur by addressing core issues through people friendly initiatives while simultaneously fine tuning administrative setup of men under his command to further improve their quality of life, added the PRO.

