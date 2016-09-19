BCCI A&A U-19 tournament Manipur enter semifinal

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Manipur will play against Bihar in the semifinal of BCCI Associate and Affiliate U-19 tournament held at Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bangalore on Monday.

In another semifinal match, Meghalaya will play against Nagaland.

In the first match played on Sept 16, Meghalaya defeated Manipur by 4 wickets. Manipur won the toss and elected to bat first. Manipur scored 103 all out in the allotted 50 overs. Meghalaya chased down the target as 104 runs/6 wickets in 33.2 overs.

In the second match on Sept 17, Manipur defeated Sikkim by 5 wickets.

Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat first. Sikkim scored 162 all out in 50 overs. Manipur chased down the target as 165 runs/5 wickets in 38 overs.