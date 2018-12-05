Be calm : CM to people

TNT

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : Panic in Manipur over attacks on animals by unknown predators for the last two months in different places has resulted in chaos, mass vigilance programmes and the hunt for wild animals.

Reports of highly intelligent animals with wings killing and eating animals have come from across the State forcing people to remain indoors specially at night.

People are moving in groups armed with weapons in search of the unknown predators. People are blasting crackers to stop the animals from coming in residential areas.

Chief Minister Biren Singh has urged the public not to panic because experts from WII had already arrived to investigate the matter, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed and traps laid to identify the mysterious predator.

The State Police Department has also been directed to track down any kind of fake information in connection with the mysterious killings of livestock.