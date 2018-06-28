Be cautious : CCpur JAC before meet on ILPS

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Jun 27 : The Joint Action Committee Against Anti-Tribal Bills (JAC-AATB) said today that the Committee and the various tribal organisations “shall stand by the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Manipur Government and the JAC-AATB on May 10, 2017” when it comes to the issues they are fighting for.

This was resolved today in a “joint emergency meeting” with various tribe leaders after minute discussion on the issues, according to the JAC-AATB.

The JAC-AATB said that today’s emergency meeting was prompted by the plan of the State Government of Manipur to hold a “joint consultative committee meeting on the Inner Line Permit System” on Thursday, June 28, at the Chief Minister’s Cabinet Hall, Imphal.

The JAC-AATB said that after having learned about the Chief Minister of Manipur inviting various elected representatives, Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) leaders as well as several tribe leaders to attend a joint consultative meeting at 4 pm on June 28 at the Chief Minister’s Cabinet Hall, the Joint Action Committee Against Anti-Tribal Bills (JAC-AATB) had a joint emergency meeting with various tribe leaders today.

“However, with some of the terms of the MoU yet to be fulfilled by the Manipur Government, the joint emergency meeting is of the opinion that the imbroglio that had resulted out of the passing of the three anti-tribal Bills on August 31, 2015 by the Manipur Legislative Assembly is yet to reach its logical conclusion and drafting and introducing a new Bill of similar nature is akin to turning a blind eye to the sentiments of the tribal people—a representation will be submitted to the Chief Minister in this regard,” the JAC-AATB stated.

It added that, “while bearing in mind the fact that the supreme sacrifices of the nine tribal martyrs are still very fresh in the memories of the tribal people, the JAC-AATB would like to sincerely appeal to all tribal leaders and representatives attending the meeting tomorrow (June 28) to exert special caution and not to take hasty decisions with the intention of maintaining the delicate balance of peace and understanding currently evident among the native inhabitants of Manipur”.