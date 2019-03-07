Be fully prepared, advises ECI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 7: While reviewing the State’s preparations for the Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has today instructed the State to be fully prepared for the same election.

ECI Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain today held a video conference on the preparations for Lok Sabha election with CEO PK Singh, security nodal officer ADGP L Kailun, DCs and SPs.

Election officials of Nagaland too participated in the video conference. Sudeep Jain asked the State election officials whether transfer and posting of employees were done in compliance with the instruction issued by ECI. In addition to enquiring about the law and order situation of the State, the Deputy Election Commissioner also discussed about enabling cadres of SoO groups cast votes inside their respective designated camps.

Sudeep Jain asked security officials to take up necessary security measures so as to ensure that cadres of all SoO groups stay put inside their designated camps during the election. He directed DCs and sector Magistrates to make field assessment of polling stations in advance, and also to mark names of disabled voters in the electoral roll so that they can be identified easily. The DCs were also instructed to launch a campaign at all polling stations so that voters are fully aware of EVMs and VVPATs.