Beauty benefits of lemon

Shahnaz Husain

If you are frustrated over high cost of beauty parlous and dermatologist in treating skin and hair beauty problems than all you need to do is to squeeze out some fresh lemon juice from your own kitchen and drink lemon water daily and also apply it on your skin also. The sunny yellow fruit will provide smooth, flawless and radiant skin by removing dead cells and act as a natural lightener for hair and skin by regulating acidity and eliminating fat. Lemon is rich in Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Carbohydrates, magnesium and Phosphorus that rejuvenates skin, absorbs the oiliness, cleans the skin pores and improves texture and condition of skin and hair.

Lemon has astringent properties which help in preventing sign of premature aging like wrinkles and fine lines and restore skin elasticity to maintain youthful appearance.

Most of us know that Lemon is a rich source of Vitamin C and have taken it at some time or other. Added to a glass of cold water, it can be most refreshing during hot and humid weather. Taken regularly, it is a preventive against colds and actually strengthens the immune system. We also add it to salads, snacks and food, because its tanginess adds to their flavour. There are a number of ways that the common lemon can be used for beauty too.

Lemon is best taken diluted, adding it to water. You can start your day with the juice of a lemon in a glass of warm water. This combination helps to keep the system flushed and aid the removal of toxins and wastes. This will also reflect on the skin, keeping it clear and glowing. Weight watchers will also find this beneficial.

As a cosmetic ingredient, lemon can be used in various ways. The only thing to remember is not to use it undiluted, as it can be harsh on the skin. On areas where the skin is thicker, lemon can be used by itself. For example, for dark elbows, rub lemon halves and then wash off with water. Over a period of time, it will cleanse the skin and lighten its colour. Lemon can also be used as a hand lotion. Mix it with rose water and rub it into the skin of the hands. For rough hands, rub granulated sugar and the juice of a lemon together with the hands, till the sugar dissolves. Then rinse off with water. Done regularly, it will help to improve the skin texture.

Oily skins can really benefit from a lemon treatment. Dilute the juice of half a lemon in a glass of water and use this to wash your face. If it seems harsh for your skin, add more water. Gently blot the face with tissue or a clean towel, instead of wiping it. Lemon not only helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance, but also reduces surface oil. This treatment can be beneficial during summer, when the skin tends to seem more oily. Some people have sensitive skins. So, if your skin burns or itches with the application of lemon-water, you should not use it.

Honey mixed with lemon juice can be applied on the face daily. While honey moisturizes the skin, lemon juice restores the normal balance and lightens skin colour over a period of time of regular use. For oily skin use one part of honey with two parts lemon juice. For normal and dry skin, use honey and lemon juice in equal quantities.

Lemon can also be used as a hair rinse. You can add lemon juice to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse, after your shampoo. You can even add it to “tea water”. Boil used tea leaves in enough water and cool the liquid. Add the juice of one lemon and use it as a last rinse. This helps to add shine to the hair.

Due to its many beneficial properties, lemon has been used as an ingredient to formulate creams and lotions for skin care. It has been used, along with aloe vera to formulate cleansing gels, helping to get rid of dirt and pollutants, without disturbing the normal acid-alkaline balance. A lemon-turmeric cream has been used as a pre-bath cream and also a soap substitute, for people with dry, dehydrated and sensitive skins. Lemon is a powerful natural cleanser.

When nature has provided us with ideal cosmetic ingredients, why should we use chemicals and synthetic substances? In fact, the human body responds well to natural substances, while it has an in-built resistance to synthetic ones.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India)