Beauty benefits of tomatoes 

Shahnaz Husain

Tomatoes, a staple in every kitchen are a huge reservoir of beauty-enhancing properties. Everyone knows the health benefits of a juicy, sweet tomato but on other hand it also protects skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, thereby delaying skin aging and protecting against skin cancer. Not only do tomatoes taste great but has immense cosmetic benefits which can also help you get flawless, radiant and attractive skin. The ordinary tomato is a treasure trove of beauty ingredients which can treat rashes, sunburn, dull skin, acne and large pores. They contain lycopene which is antioxidant and works as sunscreen from within and also help in fighting cellular damage and reddening of skin. Daily intake of 25 milligrams of lycopene reduce the number of free radicals in the body and also help to retain the moisture in body during summers. You don’t need to spend your hard-earned money on expensive cosmetic treatments if you can use this common ingredient from your kitchen to enhance your beauty.

Tomato is a favorite food and a common ingredient in most Indian curries and salads. It also has beauty benefits, due to its high vitamin and mineral content. It is rich in Vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the immune system and prevents early degeneration. Tomato pulp or tomato juice also helps to reduce oiliness and lightens skin colour over a period of time.

We sometimes forget that right there, in our home, in the kitchen or refrigerator are several ingredients that help to protect the skin and preserve its youthful properties. Tomato is one of these. It is particularly useful for oily and combination skins, because it has an astringent effect, reducing oiliness and closing the pores. In fact, it also cleanses the pores. Tomato is most beneficial for preventing acne, as it closes the pores and keeps it free from clogged oil. Preventing clogged pores is a way of preventing blackheads, which is the primary acne lesion. Apply tomato juice or tomato pulp on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Tomato pulp can be applied on skin with acne and gradually helps to control and acne condition. Mix tomato juice with baking powder (bicarbonate of soda) into a paste. Apply on oily and blackhead prone areas of the face. Wash off after 5 minutes. It helps to prevent blackheads.

Mix one teaspoon each tomato and cucumber juice and apply it on the face to control oiliness of the skin. Over a period of time it will also help to remove tan and lighten skin colour. For normal to oily and combination skin, mix 3 teaspoons oats with a little egg white and 2 teaspoons tomato juice into a paste. It should be of a consistency that does not drip. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes, or when it dries. You can also mix tomato juice with the pulp of avocado for normal to oily skin. While tomato reduces oiliness and has an astringent effect, avocado moisturizes the skin without making it oily.

For sun burnt skin, mix tomato juice with powdered milk into a paste and apply on the face. It will help to remove tan. For dry skin, mix tomato juice with almond oil and apply on the face to remove tan and lighten skin colour. Olive oil can also be combined with tomato juice to lighten skin colour.

Tomato juice or pulp can also be added to fruits to make a fruit mask. Mashed banana, ripe papaya and grated apple can be used with tomato juice for a nourishing and cleansing pack for all skin types.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India)