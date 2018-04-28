Bee boxes distributed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 27: Bee boxes with live bee colonies were distributed by Khunai Apunba Bee Keeping and Honey Processing Producer Company Ltd under the aegis of KVIC Imphal at Manipur Press Club today.

The bee boxes were distributed under the KVIC Honey Mission.

Director of KVIC Imphal, Salle Pao, Project Coordinator of Small Farmers Agri Business Consortium, MS Khaidem, Coordinator of Career Oriental Course in Bee Keeping, GP Women College, N Nando Singh and Chairman of Khunai Apunba Bee Keeping and Honey Producing Producer Company Ltd, A Tarakishore attended the event as the presidium members.

A Tarakishore said that the company has been working tirelessly to increase the income of the people rearing bees.

Bee box smoker, bee belt, stand, live bee colonies etc are being distributed as a part of the all India Honey Mission and the main aim of the mission is to double the income of the farmers/bee rearers by 2022.

KVIC Honey Mission has tasked the company with distributing 1000 bee boxes to 100 farmers and as the first phase, 200 bee boxes have been distributed to 20 farmers today, he added.

The chairman also informed that the event gave first priority to SC/ST.