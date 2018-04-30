Beer seized

IMPHAL, Apr 29: Imphal West district police arrested two individuals along with 45 cases of Kingfisher beer bottle from the heart of Imphal City at around 5.10 pm today.

According to a reliable source, a team of Imphal west district police seized 45 cases of Kingfisher beer bottle while they were being transported in a Maruti Omni van (bearing registration number MN-04-A -3560), in front of Johnstone Higher Secondary School.

The beer bottles were allegedly being delivered to the hotels located behind Polo ground by the two individuals, identified as Angom Bijenkumar (50) s/o (L) A Kula Singh of Wangkhei Thambalkhong and Serto Naoton (20) s/o Ethang Kom of Sagang, Bishnupur. The arrested individuals along with the seized items have been handed over to City PS for taking up necessary legal actions.