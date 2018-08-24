Beginners League for U-12 to be held on August 25

KANGPOKPI, Aug 23: Football 4 Change, SNGC School has announced that a Beginners League for U-12 (6-A-side) will be held from August 25 at C Aisan Village Saikul, informed a statement of the academy.

Football 4 Change is a project taken up with an aim to inspire kids through game of football especially at grass root level while the objectives is to hold football events for kids.

Beginners League for U-12 (6-A-side) will be held for the time in which a total of ten teams will participate.

The opening ceremony will be graced by chief guest Renedy Singh, ex-Indian player and current president of FPAI.