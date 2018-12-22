Believe it or not ! One ‘shelters’ in jail to escape hounding by AR personnel

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Observing that some people are being detained in jail for a long period without any trial, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked ADGP (Prison) and Superintendent of Jail to furnish a report of prisoners/inmates who have been detained without trial.

The MHRC has filed a report containing a number of observations and recommendations after visiting Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa and Manipur Central Jail, Imphal on October 29 and 30 this year.

The MHRC report pointed out that indefinite detention of an arrested person without trial is clear violation of National and international laws including human rights law.

The MHRC team led by Acting Chairperson Khaidem Mani which visited the two jails interacted with many inmates including female prisoners.

One Khulakpam Tahira Begum alias Sana (35) of Yairipok Ningthounai Sabal told the MHRC team that she is being allegedly detained illegally in order to force her to produce her husband Rashid Ahamad before the police in connection with an FIR case.

Khumukcham Ingocha of Umathel Makha Leikai said that he is being detained in jail at his own request in order to evade arrest by army/Assam Rifles who had been looking for him every now and then, according to the MHRC report.

The MHRC also conveyed gratitude to Advocate Basantakumar Wareppa, Jail SPs and staff for their cooperation during the two-day visit.

It also conveyed gratitude to the Manipur State Commission for Women as well as media.

According to the report, 14 foreign Nationals including 11 Myanmarese, 1 Bangladeshis and two Chinese are currently detained in prison even after completing their terms of sentence on the ground that there is delay in deporting them or receiving States have denied citizenship of the detainees.

Saying that such detention is violation of human rights, the MHRC recommended that the foreign prisoners should be shifted from prison to detention centres, set up for the purpose and in case such detention centre is not available in the State, Ministry concerned of the Government of India should be contacted. It categorically asked the State Government and the department concerned to take up steps for ensuring allocation of funds towards improvement of health care facilities in prisons. Basic medical equipment such as X-Ray machine, ECG and required technicians should be provided to prisons. This would reduce expenditures incurred in transporting prisoners to hospitals for medical examination and other expenditures related to security arrangement.

There should be at least one medical doctor within the jail premises who would be available round the clock.

Moreover, arrangement should be made for regular visit of specialist doctors for examination of prisoners.

Persons with mental illness should not be lodged in prison under the law but necessary arrangements should be made to provide them special treatment, recommended the human rights body. It also recommended assignment of at least one counsellor at Manipur Central Jail, Imphal and opening of creche and play schools within or near jail premises for the benefit of children who are with women prisoners.

Noting that there many instances where under-trial prisoners are not produced before Court due to non-availability of police escorts and prisoners’ van, the MHRC suggested establishment of remand Court in prisons which would help in disposing petty offences.

It further asked the authorities concerned to avoid overcrowding of prisoners in jails.