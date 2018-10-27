Benediction programme for Indo-Myanmar bridges held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 26: A benediction programme for construction of 69 bridges along Moreh-Kalewa section of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway was held today at Tamu just across the Moreh Integrated Check Post (ICP).

The 69 bridges would be built at the cost of Rs 293.93 crore which would be funded by the Government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The bridges would be constructed by Mumbai based M/S Neeraj Cement Structural Ltd and Manipur Tribal Development Corporation Ltd as a joint venture under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Speaking about the India-Myanmar friendship project, Senior Project Director RN Subramanium said that the bridges would be constructed in Engineering and Procurement Mode (EPC).

Out of the 69 bridges, seven are major bridges while the remaining are medium and small bridges.

The first bridge of the project would be constructed just beside the existing Friendship Bridge which will directly connect Moreh ICP with Myanmar’s Tamu, Subramanium said.

This bridge of plate girder type which would be built over Lokchao River would be 80 metres in length and 14.90 metres in width and it would have two lanes and footpath, he said.

He informed that survey and soil test are going on for the remaining 68 bridges and the same process is nearing completion.

As the Ministry has set a target of completing the bridge within three years, construction work will be initiated on war-footing using latest technology, said the Senior Project Director. Among others, the benediction function was attended by elected representatives Nain Nain Wen and Myint Nain Oo from Nay Pyi Taw and Tamu respectively, civil, military and police officials of Myanmar, MTDC EE Athokpam Dorendro, Project Coordinator Ng Robert, Business Developer K Krishna Kumar and Project Consultant Md Anwar Hussain.