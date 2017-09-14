Beneficiaries to surrender card

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Around 40 ration card holders under National Food Security Act (NFSA) of Bongbal Khullen village under Saikul subdivision have threatened to surrender their beneficiary cards if food grains for six months which are due to the beneficiaries are not availed to them within September. These ration card holders have alleged that they did not get a single food grain under NFSA since April this year.

Secretary of Bongbal Khullen VA Lalpu told reporters today that there are about 40 card holders under NFSA out of a total of about 100 eligible households in the village. These ration card holders did not receive rice under the Act since April this year.

Although each card holder is entitled to receive 5 kg of rice per month under NFSA, Lalpu said only 5 kg of rice was made available to the whole village about six months back. The rice too was sold at Rs 5 per kg contrary to the fixed rate of Rs 3 per kg.

Pointing out that the beneficiary card is not availed to all eligible households till date, the VA secretary said that this tantamount to violation of citizens’ rights.

Although a complaint has been lodged to the DC concerned to register an FIR against the PDS agent concerned and deliver fitting punishment on him, no action has been taken up so far, Lalpu rued.

As such, the beneficiary card holders would surrender their ration cards if food grain for six months is not availed to the beneficiaries of the village within September, he added.

Also, pointing out that absence of protection wall on both sides of the Thoubal Barrage Dam canal is posing hazard to the lives of human being and livestock, Lalpu further urged the authority concerned to construct protection wall at the earliest.