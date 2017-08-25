Beneficiary list

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Department of Social Welfare, in a statement informed that the list of beneficiaries under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) and Manipur Old Age Pension Scheme (MOAPS) can be seen from the Department’s website www.socialwelfaremanipur.nic.in.
